Workshop on importance of IPR in academic research held at Aryans

Srinagar, Oct 5: Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh organised a workshop on “Importance of IPR in Academic Research”.
Pooja Kumar, Women Entrepreneur, Founder Director; Innove Intellects, Patent agent, Govt. of India interacted with the faculty members and Aryans students of Engineering, Nursing, Pharmacy, Law, Management, Education and Agriculture.
Pooja educated the students on the importance of intellectual property management in academic and research institutes. She described different types of IPRs, trademarks, copyrights, designs, patents and trade secrets. She exhorted young researchers to apply for the patent registration of their research innovations before publishing it in any research journal.
Pooja said, “Patents not only provide legal protection to researcher’s innovation but also give an opportunity for exclusive commercial use of that innovation for a limited time period. It is important to use the right language and full disclosure of information while filing a patent and other IPRs.”