Workshop on infertility organised at  GMC Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 6: The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology GMC Anantnag organised a CME on infertility which was followed by workshop on Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). The programme was attended by huge number of experts from the field (within and outside the Union Territory of J & K) and various members from the faculty, consultants, residents and other doctors from within and outside the institute.
During cme the speakers talked about different aspects of Infertility including Semen Analysis, Endometriosis, Initial Evaluation of Infertility etc. HoD Obstetrics and Gynecology Dr Syed Nawaz gave a detailed presentation about the laurels the department has achieved since its take over by GMC Anantnag. He said that the Surgeries both in number and types, OPD, IPD has tremendously seen an upward trend and the department has started performing laproscopic surgeries as well, approx 250 performed till date. The labor room is augmented by installation of CTG machines, multi parameter monitors which took the patient care to higher level. He also revealed that the number of referrals from the GMC Anantnag has hugely gone down and will continue to do so in future as well.
Principal GMC Anantnag Prof (Dr) Tariq Syed Qureshi in his brief talk laid stress on the importance of treatment of Infertility which has become a huge challenge considering the late age for marriages and other similar common causes.
Principal congratulated the organising team led by Dr Nawaz and assisted by Dr Aqeesa, Dr Tanzeela, Dr Masarat, Dr Razia, Dr Sumaira Ismail, Dr Qurat, Dr Shagufta, Dr Rehana, Mr Suhail, Mr Aaquib for conducting the event and directed all other departments for taking up initiatives for institutional upliftment in specific and largely for the patient welfare.
The CME was followed by the workshop on Intrauterine Insemination which was conducted by Dr Nawaz along with the team of experts and was displayed live in the auditorium using high-end information technology equipment.
Medical Faculty Forum congratulated the Department of Gynecology for such mega event.