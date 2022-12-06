Workshop on infertility organised at  GMC Anantnag

Principal GMC Anantnag Prof (Dr) Tariq Syed Qureshi in his brief talk laid stress on the importance of treatment of Infertility which has become a huge challenge considering the late age for marriages and other similar common causes.

Principal congratulated the organising team led by Dr Nawaz and assisted by Dr Aqeesa, Dr Tanzeela, Dr Masarat, Dr Razia, Dr Sumaira Ismail, Dr Qurat, Dr Shagufta, Dr Rehana, Mr Suhail, Mr Aaquib for conducting the event and directed all other departments for taking up initiatives for institutional upliftment in specific and largely for the patient welfare.