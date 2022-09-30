Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights held at KU’s Zakura campus

Srinagar, Sep 30: The Institution Innovation Council (IIC) at the University of Kashmir’s Zakura campus organised a workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).
A statement of KU issued here said that the IIC, which works under the Union Ministry of Education, held the three-hour-long programme, in online-offline mode, in association with EduPlan Consultants and the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at the Institute of Technology, Zakura campus, to discuss in detail the basic concepts of IPR, its types, techniques and filing process, besides detailing the commercialisation of IPR.
Mirza Muhammad Idrees-ul-Haq Beigh, a certified professional from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Law school of Stanford University, and RGNIIPM, Indian Patent Office was the keynote speaker for the workshop who highlighted the need for ‘Collective Trademark’ in addition to already GI-tagged Kashmiri products like saffron, Khatamband, and carpets to maintain the quality of products and ensure fair competition in the national and international markets.
“We need to endeavour towards having other Kashmiri products like Kangir, Walnut, and Pheran recognised and protected within the frameworks of IPR laws and TRIPS,” he said.
Chairman CIIE and Director IOT Zakura Prof Gowhar Bashir Vakil led the workshop and talked about the difference between innovation and inventions, even as he highlighted the incubation support that CIIE is offering.
Prof Bashir also talked about the establishment of Fablab, an in-house prototype facility, and highlighted the need for the adaption of IP Policy in the University for the benefit of the institution and its innovators.
CEO, Edu Plan Consultants, Faheem, stressed “improving the IPR filing graph” by including IPR Policy in all universities across J&K.