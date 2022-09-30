Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights held at KU’s Zakura campus

A statement of KU issued here said that the IIC, which works under the Union Ministry of Education, held the three-hour-long programme, in online-offline mode, in association with EduPlan Consultants and the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at the Institute of Technology, Zakura campus, to discuss in detail the basic concepts of IPR, its types, techniques and filing process, besides detailing the commercialisation of IPR.

Mirza Muhammad Idrees-ul-Haq Beigh, a certified professional from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Law school of Stanford University, and RGNIIPM, Indian Patent Office was the keynote speaker for the workshop who highlighted the need for ‘Collective Trademark’ in addition to already GI-tagged Kashmiri products like saffron, Khatamband, and carpets to maintain the quality of products and ensure fair competition in the national and international markets.