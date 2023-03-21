Workshop on international trade held

Inaugurating the event, Dean SBS, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nika, stated that International Trade has connected the countries of the world and helped them to capitalize on economies of large-scale operation based on their comparative advantage. He further revealed that after moving from closed economy to open economy and from negative checks to positive checks, there is a need to sensitize the students about the trade related practices, EXIM procedures and INCOTERMS.

Prof. Abdul Gani who attended the inaugural function as Guest of honour reflected on the significance of International trade and revealed as to how resources lead to competitiveness among nations. The inaugural began with a welcome address by Dr. Mir Insha Farooq followed by Dr. Abhiruchi Ojha who highlighted the need and significance of the presidency of G20: University connect. Dr. Rahul Rangotra presented a vote of thanks.