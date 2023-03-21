Workshop on international trade held

Ganderbal, Mar 21: Under the G20 University connect, School of Business Studies (SBS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with the Bureau of Research on Industry and Economic Fundamentals organized a one-day workshop on “Global Sustainable Supply Chain and International Trade”.
Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah termed the workshop as very apt keeping in view the present focus on G20 University connect. He advised the students to be conscious about our responsibilities towards posterity by adopting green practices in supply chain management.
In his address, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar congratulated the SBS for organizing the relevant workshop as it focused on real-time hands-on training, experiential learning and interactive learning. He highlighted the importance of engaging young minds in meaningful discourse related to their educational development.
Inaugurating the event, Dean SBS, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nika, stated that International Trade has connected the countries of the world and helped them to capitalize on economies of large-scale operation based on their comparative advantage. He further revealed that after moving from closed economy to open economy and from negative checks to positive checks, there is a need to sensitize the students about the trade related practices, EXIM procedures and INCOTERMS.
Prof. Abdul Gani who attended the inaugural function as Guest of honour reflected on the significance of International trade and revealed as to how resources lead to competitiveness among nations. The inaugural began with a welcome address by Dr. Mir Insha Farooq followed by Dr. Abhiruchi Ojha who highlighted the need and significance of the presidency of G20: University connect. Dr. Rahul Rangotra presented a vote of thanks.
The workshop had three technical sessions, conducted by the experts from BRIEF. Nikita Singla engaged the participants in the discourse regarding the relevance of International trade from a micro perspective. Akhtar discussed the basics of international trade and the prospect of research in the field of international trade, global supply chains, and trade facilitation. He also focused on how this area can be fruitful as a career option. Extensive working on case studies developed by BRIEF was the engagement in the third technical session.
Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone conducted the proceedings of the valedictory function and Dr. Faizan Ashraf Mir presented the vote of thanks. Students from Management, Commerce, Tourism, BVoc and Design Innovation Centre attended the workshop.