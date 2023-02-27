Workshop on interventional radiological procedures begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Feb 27: The Division of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-K Shuhama today started a four days workshop cum training program on “Interventional Radiological Procedures in Clinical Practice-A Multi-Disciplinary Approach.”
The workshop sponsored by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of two farm varsities, Prof. Nazir Ahmed Ganai at Faculty Outreach Centre of FVSc and AH, SKUAST-Kashmir, Shuhama. The five days event that will conclude on March 2 is being actively participated by 35 budding researchers from reputed veterinary universities of the country including Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Haryana; Kamdhenu University, Navsari, Gujarat; SKUAST-Jammu besides officers of the Sheep/Animal Husbandry Departments of Kashmir region.
Prof. N. A. Ganai in his inaugural address congratulated the Division of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology for selecting a theme relevant to the present times and getting the programme sanctioned from the prestigious ICMR.
Prof. Ganai highlighted the need and importance of short term skill based courses in present era for the growth and development of professionals and the society as whole.