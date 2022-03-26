Workshop on legal rights of women held

Srinagar, Mar 26: To sensitise Women and Girls about their Legal Rights and to encourage legal access in the matters of crimes against the women, the District Level Centre for Women (Mahila Shakti Kendra) Srinagar in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar Saturday organised a day long workshop on “Legal Rights of Women” at Government Girls Higher Secondary School(GGHSS), Kothibagh, here.