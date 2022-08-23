Workshop on lumpy skin disease held

Vice chancellor in his address appreciated the efforts of the Director Extension for timely issuance of disease specific advisory and conduct of workshop. Prof Ganai sensitized the participants about the importance of prophylactic measures for preventing the spread of the disease.

He instructed for framing an interdisciplinary team of scientist for a cohesive approach in dealing with the situation. He opined that strategic tools for control and eradication of the disease are the first and foremost requisite.

In this behalf he directed for generating a google form for getting the baseline data regarding the hotspots and affected areas at village level/Mohalla level and circulate the link through Animal Husbandry Department and KVKs to stakeholders/farmers.

He enjoined upon the participants to be proactive in the field and take recommended precautions for control of the disease.