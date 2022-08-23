Workshop on lumpy skin disease held

Srinagar: One day workshop on Lumpy Skin Disease was organized by the Directorate of Extension today on 23 August at Vice Chancellors Secretariat.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai was the Chief Guest in the inaugural session of the workshop. The inaugural session was attended by Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension, Prof Haroon Naik, Director Project Planning and Monitoring, Prof Tariq Ahmad Masoodi, Registrar, Prof Tufail Ahmad Banday, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Prof. Shabir Ahmad Wani, Dean Horticulture, Nodal officer of LSD-Department of Animal and Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Animal/Veterinary Scientists working in KVKs of the University, stakeholders and scientist of the Directorate of Extension.
Vice chancellor in his address appreciated the efforts of the Director Extension for timely issuance of disease specific advisory and conduct of workshop. Prof Ganai sensitized the participants about the importance of prophylactic measures for preventing the spread of the disease.
He instructed for framing an interdisciplinary team of scientist for a cohesive approach in dealing with the situation. He opined that strategic tools for control and eradication of the disease are the first and foremost requisite.
In this behalf he directed for generating a google form for getting the baseline data regarding the hotspots and affected areas at village level/Mohalla level and circulate the link through Animal Husbandry Department and KVKs to stakeholders/farmers.
He enjoined upon the participants to be proactive in the field and take recommended precautions for control of the disease.
Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension SKUAST-K presented an overview of the workshop and delivered a detailed lecture regarding common clinical signs and symptoms with prevention and control measures of the LSD.
During the workshop extension literature in the form of a folder on LSD was also distributed among the participants. Later a brainstorming session was held regarding the subject between |Scientists of the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and stakeholders of the workshop.
The session ended with a vote of thanks by Prof. Mohammad Anwar Bhat.