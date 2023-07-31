Workshop on Mathematics concludes

Srinagar, July 31: The four-day long workshop on "Teaching Mathematics through Origami " for the Teachers of Jammu and Kashmir organized by Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hazratbal and Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST) concluded at NIT here Monday.
Deliberating upon the importance of organising such workshops, Dean Academic Affairs, CUK, Prof. Shahid Rasool, said by virtue of collaboration, we get better opportunities to share resources and experiences and this is the way through which India can become a knowledge superpower by 2047. He praised the efforts of Prof. A Ravinder Nath, Vice-Chancellor, CUK, Head, Deptt of Mathematics, Prof Wali Mohammad Shah and Prof. Abdul Liman for making all this possible.
Prof. Tanveer Jalal, Head Deptt of Mathematics NIT welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction on the successful conduct of the event and its relevance in making Mathematics a subject of attraction for our future generations.