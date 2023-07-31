Workshop on Mathematics concludes

Deliberating upon the importance of organising such workshops, Dean Academic Affairs, CUK, Prof. Shahid Rasool, said by virtue of collaboration, we get better opportunities to share resources and experiences and this is the way through which India can become a knowledge superpower by 2047. He praised the efforts of Prof. A Ravinder Nath, Vice-Chancellor, CUK, Head, Deptt of Mathematics, Prof Wali Mohammad Shah and Prof. Abdul Liman for making all this possible.