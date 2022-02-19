Workshop on mechanised snow clearance held

Srinagar, Feb 19: The Institution of Engineers (India), Jammu and Kashmir State Centre in collaboration with Mechanical Engineering Department, Kashmir conducted a one day workshop on mechanised snow clearance (evolution, process and scope) here today.
According to a press note Shailendra Kumar (IAS), Principal Secretary to the Government Public Works Department inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest in virtual mode. Athar Aamir Khan, IAS, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Abid Hussain, KAS, Additional Commissioner were the guests of honour. Besides them a huge number of engineers and other dignitaries also participated which included Chief Engineers, Corporate Members of IEI, Students and Research Scholars.
Addressing the workshop through virtual mode, Shailendra Kumar (IAS), Principal Secretary to the Govt., Public Works Department appreciated the efforts of the organizers to hold workshop of such importance and appreciated Mechanical Engineering Department, Kashmir for executing a huge hectic task of snow clearance. He also stressed that Mechanical Engineering needs to be properly utilised in all the sectors including hospital services for better public deliverance. Dr Raof Ahmad Khan (FIE), Chairman, IEI J&K State Centre, Srinagar welcomed all the guests, participants & speakers.