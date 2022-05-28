Workshop on National Education Policy-2020 held

Srinagar, May 28: The UGC-Human Resource Development Centre, University of Kashmir on Saturday conducted a one-day workshop on National Education Policy (NEP)–2020.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi inaugurated the workshop organised to create awareness and understanding among teachers about distinction, curriculum modifications, shift in pedagogical proficiency and effective implementation of the flagship policy in higher educational institutions.
Addressing the participants, Prof Masoodi stressed on timely implementation of NEP-2020 across colleges and universities for attainment of the academic goals defined in the new policy. He stressed that the workshop must be devoted to reflect the ground realities and evolve a collective consensus on how this policy will prove to be a pivotal point in terms of meeting the country’s inclusive development goals.
Prof Pawan K Dhar from JNU deliberated on creativity and innovation components under NEP-2020 which can justify the real education attainment for the overall progression and development of an individual.
Other guest speakers included Prof Mohammad Shafi, Department of Commerce KU and Prof Mohammad Ashraf, Consultant (CBCS) University of Kashmir. They spoke about various dimensions of NEP 2020 and deliberated upon its effective implementation at UG and PG level.
Thanking the guests and participants, Director UGC-HRDC, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi highlighted the role of his Centre in organizing academic events for the faculty of HEIs. Discussing the significance of this workshop, he brought to light the academic shift of NEP-2020 toward multi-disciplinary education, away from traditional streams, with a renewed focus on 21st-century academic skills, innovations, deliberations and analysis-based learning.
He thanked Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir for their support to HRDC.
Around 60 faculty members from various HEIs across the country joined the event.
Coordinator, UGC HRDC Dr Sumeer Gul coordinated the workshop and presented vote of thanks.