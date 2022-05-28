Workshop on National Education Policy-2020 held

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi inaugurated the workshop organised to create awareness and understanding among teachers about distinction, curriculum modifications, shift in pedagogical proficiency and effective implementation of the flagship policy in higher educational institutions.

Addressing the participants, Prof Masoodi stressed on timely implementation of NEP-2020 across colleges and universities for attainment of the academic goals defined in the new policy. He stressed that the workshop must be devoted to reflect the ground realities and evolve a collective consensus on how this policy will prove to be a pivotal point in terms of meeting the country’s inclusive development goals.