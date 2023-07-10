Workshop on NDPS Act organised in Baramulla

The workshop has been organised to aware the investigating officers with latest techniques and standard practices to expedite the investigation and improve and ensure convictions in NDPS cases.

On the occasion, SP Hqrs Baramulla briefed the participants about drug abuse, its sources both natural as well as synthetic and made aware the participants about the identification of NDPS substances. She impressed upon the officers that progress of various heinous crime cases must be disposed-off properly and on a timely basis. She also stressed them to adopt latest techniques and standard practices which would bring improvement in investigation of the cases. She directed the officers to conduct investigations efficiently so the ratio of this menace could be lowered.