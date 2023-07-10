Workshop on NDPS Act organised in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 10: Police in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Task Force J&K organised a one-day workshop on NDPS Act at conference hall DPL Baramulla. The workshop was inaugurated by SP Hqrs Baramulla besides a team from ANTF, all SDPOs, DySP PCs, SHOs, IC PPs and investigating officers from Baramulla police participated in the workshop.
The workshop has been organised to aware the investigating officers with latest techniques and standard practices to expedite the investigation and improve and ensure convictions in NDPS cases.
On the occasion, SP Hqrs Baramulla briefed the participants about drug abuse, its sources both natural as well as synthetic and made aware the participants about the identification of NDPS substances. She impressed upon the officers that progress of various heinous crime cases must be disposed-off properly and on a timely basis. She also stressed them to adopt latest techniques and standard practices which would bring improvement in investigation of the cases. She directed the officers to conduct investigations efficiently so the ratio of this menace could be lowered.
Presentations were also given by officers of ANTF on various aspects of NDPS Act and related laws and procedures. The resource person of ANTF delivered detailed briefing over NDPS Act, PIT NDPS and Financial Investigations etc. The main objective of the workshop was to enhance the investigative skills and to achieve higher conviction rates in NDPS cases, procedures to be followed for destruction of seized contraband.