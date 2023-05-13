Workshop on NEP for private school principals, teachers held

Srinagar, May 13: Dr. Qazi Azher, Professor at Michigan State University, USA, and Chairman of the Scientific Review Committee, conducted a special workshop on the National Educational Policy (NEP) for principals and teachers of private schools, following a special invitation by the Private Schools' Association J&K.
More than 200 principals and teachers from private schools enthusiastically participated in the workshop. Dr. Azher, a renowned expert in pedagogy and curriculum development, has extensively worked on the NEP. He emphasized the need to embrace the NEP positively and make efforts to derive maximum benefits from it. Dr. Azher highlighted the importance of schools and teachers serving as platforms and mediums respectively, for the NEP to truly benefit the academic development of students.
One of the advantages of the NEP, according to Dr. Azher, is the teaching of subjects such as science in the mother tongue. This approach facilitates easy comprehension of basic and advanced concepts in science, and the same benefits extend to other subjects as well. Dr. Azher emphasized that this approach contributes to enhanced brain development and the activation of more neurons in children, fueling their imagination.
To support private schools and teachers in implementing the NEP effectively, Dr. Azher pledged assistance in pedagogy and academics.
The inaugural address was delivered by Joint Director of School Education, Rouf ur Rahman. The Private Schools' Association J&K, in collaboration with the Shah-I-Hamadan Research Foundation (Regd), organized the workshop, which was attended by a distinguished group of educators, teachers, and principals at S. P. Higher Secondary School in Srinagar. The occasion also marked the release of books written by Prof. Hamid Naseem Rafiabadi, Nazir Fida, Shahbaz Rashid, and Taleeq Rashid.
During the event, review papers were presented by Prof. Dr. Abdu Shakoor, Head of the Department of Pharmacology at SKUAST, Dr. Muiduzaffar from Central University Kashmir, Nazir Naqash from the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Mushtaq Ul Haq Skindar, Mir Imtiyaz Afreen, Altaf Jameel, and others. The speakers who addressed the gathering included Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai, Head of the Iqbal Institute at the University of Kashmir, Dr. Rafeeq Masoodi, Prof. Nasir Mirza, Molana Showlat Keng, and Anayatullah Hajni.
Additionally, the Private Schools Association J&K awarded prominent environmentalist Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo with the title of "Green Ambassador of Kashmir, and Majid Bhat was honored with the "Best Organiser Award."