Workshop on NEP for private school principals, teachers held

More than 200 principals and teachers from private schools enthusiastically participated in the workshop. Dr. Azher, a renowned expert in pedagogy and curriculum development, has extensively worked on the NEP. He emphasized the need to embrace the NEP positively and make efforts to derive maximum benefits from it. Dr. Azher highlighted the importance of schools and teachers serving as platforms and mediums respectively, for the NEP to truly benefit the academic development of students.

One of the advantages of the NEP, according to Dr. Azher, is the teaching of subjects such as science in the mother tongue. This approach facilitates easy comprehension of basic and advanced concepts in science, and the same benefits extend to other subjects as well. Dr. Azher emphasized that this approach contributes to enhanced brain development and the activation of more neurons in children, fueling their imagination.