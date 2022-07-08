Workshop on online research methodology held

Srinagar, July 8: A week-long workshop for research scholars of social science disciplines concluded at the University of Kashmir.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir chaired the valedictory session of the online workshop, organised by the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC).
Appreciating the contributions and functioning of the varsity's HRDC, Dr Nisar urged holding of more such courses for scholars from different subject backgrounds.
He stressed that young research scholars should actively use new technology-based research tools to sharpen their research skills. He also discussed emerging technologies in different subject domains that can help scholars to speed up their research activities.
Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi, Director of HRDC also spoke about the importance of research methodology workshops, especially for Social Science scholars. He stressed that young scholars have more challenges in the current times and workshops like these can help them to understand the research dimensions from multiple perspectives.
Course Coordinator, Dr Nasir Nabi presented an overview of the themes covered during the workshop, even as the scholars also provided feedback on how the workshop helped them to gain a new vision of understanding research to its fullest.
Resource persons from reputed institutions like JNU, JMI, Central University Tamil Nadu, IUST, NIT Srinagar and the University of Kashmir deliberated on important aspects of research.
Dr Sumeer Gul, Coordinator HRDC moderated the event and also delivered a vote of thanks.