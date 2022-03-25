Workshop on poultry farming held

Director Animal Husbandry Department Kashmir, Purnima Mittal was the chief guest at the inaugural function on Thursday. In her address, she emphasised the need and importance of such types of workshops for improvement in poultry production in the Valley and hoped to have similar programmes at the department level as well. Mittal highlighted the efforts of the department in enhancing its visible impact in the poultry sector for the overall development of farmers associated with this field.

Prof Haroon Rashid Naik, who was the guest of honour, in his address, stressed upon exploring the new means of utilizing the vast potential in the poultry sector for bringing a positive developmental change in this region. He appreciated the efforts of organisers in conducting a programme for a breakthrough in poultry production.