Workshop on poultry farming held

Srinagar, Mar 25:A workshop on increasing the production in poultry farming was held at SKUAST-K.
The two-day workshop, “Ande Ka Funda: Induction, Introduction & Production of Eggs,” concluded at SKUAST Shuhama campus on Friday.
The workshop focused on understanding the difficulties and challenges in layer farming in Kashmir and the way forward to mitigate these issues for sustainable poultry farming. The workshop was organised by the university’s Division of Livestock Production & Management and Faculty Outreach Centre of FVSc & AH Shuhama under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
Director Animal Husbandry Department Kashmir, Purnima Mittal was the chief guest at the inaugural function on Thursday. In her address, she emphasised the need and importance of such types of workshops for improvement in poultry production in the Valley and hoped to have similar programmes at the department level as well. Mittal highlighted the efforts of the department in enhancing its visible impact in the poultry sector for the overall development of farmers associated with this field.
Prof Haroon Rashid Naik, who was the guest of honour, in his address, stressed upon exploring the new means of utilizing the vast potential in the poultry sector for bringing a positive developmental change in this region. He appreciated the efforts of organisers in conducting a programme for a breakthrough in poultry production.
Prof MT Banday, Dean FVSc & AH who is also the Chairman of the workshop briefed the audience about the existing poultry scenario of the region and its scope for improvement. Prof Banday said that the poultry sector has a promising future with existing technology available in and around the globe.
Earlier, Prof Azmat Alam Khan, OSD to Vice Chancellor and convener of the event presented a brief overview of the workshop with regard to the sessions to be held during the workshop. Prof Khan assured the participants and other dignitaries of all the support from organizers in making the event a great success. Prof IU Sheikh, the Organizing Secretary formally welcomed the participants and other dignitaries in the workshop while Dr Henna Hamadani, Assist Prof Division of LPM hosted the event at the Faculty Outreach Centre with Prof Abdul Hai proposing the vote of thanks.