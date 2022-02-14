Workshop on 'Research Methodology and Publication Ethics' concludes at IUST

Awantipora, Feb 14: To equip the faculty and doctoral scholars with importance of maintaining honesty and ethics in research, one-week international faculty development programme on 'Research Methodology and Publication Ethics' was organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST).
A statement of the IUST issued here said that the resource persons in the FDP were from national and international institutes of eminence with expertise in the respective fields and included Prof Rita M Powell, Director of Fife-Penn CS Academy and Director of Diversity and Belonging, University of Pennsylvania, USA and Professor Sriram Chellappan University of South Florida, USA as foreign speakers.
The statement said that experts of national repute included Prof Dhruv Raina from JNU, New Delhi, Santanu Pramanik, Senior Fellow at NCAER and the Deputy Director of the National Data Innovation Centre, New Delhi and Touseef Rizvi, Head, Department of Psychology, University of Kashmir.
It said that during the inauguration of the workshop, special address was delivered by chief guest and Vice Chancellor, IUST Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo and guests including Registrar, IUST Prof Naseer Iqbal, Dean School of Engineering and Technology Prof A H Moon also addressed the gathering.
Earlier, opening remarks were delivered by Head Department of CSE Assif Assad.
Chairman FDP Asif Ali Banka shared that more than 300 participants from different universities and colleges of India had registered for the FDP.
The workshop sessions were coordinated by faculty members of CSE Sahil Sholla, Adil Bashir and Zubair Ahmad Shah and theme related case studies were presented by Iraq Reshi and Adil Mudasir Malla, research scholars at the Department of CSE, IUST.
During the valedictory session, the vote of thanks was proposed by Assistant Professor CSE, Ahsan Hussain.