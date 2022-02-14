Workshop on 'Research Methodology and Publication Ethics' concludes at IUST

A statement of the IUST issued here said that the resource persons in the FDP were from national and international institutes of eminence with expertise in the respective fields and included Prof Rita M Powell, Director of Fife-Penn CS Academy and Director of Diversity and Belonging, University of Pennsylvania, USA and Professor Sriram Chellappan University of South Florida, USA as foreign speakers.

The statement said that experts of national repute included Prof Dhruv Raina from JNU, New Delhi, Santanu Pramanik, Senior Fellow at NCAER and the Deputy Director of the National Data Innovation Centre, New Delhi and Touseef Rizvi, Head, Department of Psychology, University of Kashmir.