Workshop on science fiction concludes at CUK

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, Dean School of Media Studies and Director SCOPE, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, Dean School of Languages and Head Department of Urdu, Prof. Gayasuddin, SCOPE project coordinator, Dr. Irfan Ahmad Malik, faculty members, university functionaries were also present on the occasion.

In the welcome address, Prof. Shahid Rasool said the objective of the SCOPE project is to translate scientific knowledge into the regional languages so that it will reach the common masses. “Holding this workshop was another step towards popularising Science in native languages and using Science fiction as a medium for spreading existing scientific knowledge among the locals,” he said and encouraged the students to start writing science fiction and contribute the same in monthly magazines.