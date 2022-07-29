Workshop on science fiction concludes at CUK

Ganderbal, July 29: The three-day national workshop on “Science Fiction in Urdu” organized by SCOPE, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and University of Kashmir in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar concluded at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here Friday.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, Dean School of Media Studies and Director SCOPE, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, Dean School of Languages and Head Department of Urdu, Prof. Gayasuddin, SCOPE project coordinator, Dr. Irfan Ahmad Malik, faculty members, university functionaries were also present on the occasion.
In the welcome address, Prof. Shahid Rasool said the objective of the SCOPE project is to translate scientific knowledge into the regional languages so that it will reach the common masses. “Holding this workshop was another step towards popularising Science in native languages and using Science fiction as a medium for spreading existing scientific knowledge among the locals,” he said and encouraged the students to start writing science fiction and contribute the same in monthly magazines.
In his presidential address, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar described the SCOPE project as a success and complimented the team for translating several scientific papers and articles in Urdu and Kashmiri language. He further said the project intends to inculcate and develop scientific temper among common people, especially the youth. He also underscored the need of bringing together the scientific technological knowledge and the fiction in order to serve the purpose of the SCOPE project.
In his special address, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka said that it is a great initiative to translate science fiction into Urdu language as it will create curiosity among the readers to innovate. He thanked the writers who participated in the event and stressed for organizing more such events in future.
Later a book was released on the theme “Khair Andesh” authored by Dean School of Languages and Head Department of Urdu, CUK, Prof. Gayasuddin.