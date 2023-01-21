Workshop on setting up of micro food processing enterprises organsied in Bandipora

Bandipora , Jan 21: Sheep Husbandry Department (SHD) Bandipora today organized a one day workshop on centrally sponsored scheme PM-Formalization of Micro food processing (PMFME) at DSHO, office, here.
The programme witnessed participation of progressive farmers, aspiring entrepreneurs and members from Self Help groups interested in upgrading their existing micro food processing units or setting up new individual or group enterprises besides members of District level screening committee (DLSC) of PMFME scheme also attended the programme.
In his inaugural address, Dr. Showkat Ahmad, District Sheep Husbandry officer Bandipora who is also Nodal officer PMFME scheme presented the detailed overview of micro food processing sector in the UT of J&K and need to integrate the existing unorganized micro food processing units with the formal supply chains.
Dr. Showkat said the objectives of the scheme are formalization of micro food processing units, financial assistance to individuals for up-gradation of units, training and technical knowledge, financial assistance to groups for the common infrastructure, branding and marketing support and assistance to avail loans and prepare detailed project reports (DPRs).
He urged the youth to set up their own individual micro enterprise and avail the benefit of credit linked subsidy @35% of the eligible project cost with a maximum ceiling of Rs 10.0 lakh per unit and interest subvention @2% available under the scheme.
The Nodal Officer said that under support to Group category for setting up of common infrastructure/ value chain/ incubation centre the applicant organizations can avail credit linked capital subsidy @35% of the eligible project cost with a maximum ceiling of Rs 3 crore. However total eligible project costs should not exceed Rs 10 crore with no preconditions like minimum turnover and experience of the applicant.
He further said that interested youth of age group 18 years and above who desire to avail the benefit under the scheme should contact the District resource person (DRP) for assistance in the application submission process, support in DPR preparation, getting a bank loan, etc.
The experts from the district level committee on PMFME deliberated upon aims and objectives of the scheme which primarily focus on the competitiveness of existing individual micro-enterprise in the unorganized segment of the food processing industry and promote formalization of the sector.
They urged the youth to set up their own individual enterprise like milk, poultry, vegetable, fruit and mutton processing units.