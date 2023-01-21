Workshop on setting up of micro food processing enterprises organsied in Bandipora

The programme witnessed participation of progressive farmers, aspiring entrepreneurs and members from Self Help groups interested in upgrading their existing micro food processing units or setting up new individual or group enterprises besides members of District level screening committee (DLSC) of PMFME scheme also attended the programme.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Showkat Ahmad, District Sheep Husbandry officer Bandipora who is also Nodal officer PMFME scheme presented the detailed overview of micro food processing sector in the UT of J&K and need to integrate the existing unorganized micro food processing units with the formal supply chains.