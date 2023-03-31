Workshop on ULAP, NDPS Act held in Awantipora

The workshop was inaugurated by SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmed Zargar. The main speakers in this workshop were Khurshid Ahmad Sitari (Special Public Prosecutor), Khurshid Ahmad Shah (Assistant Public Prosecutor), Shashi Koul (Sr.PO PD Awantipora), Mushtaq Ahmed (IO ANTF) and Nissar Ahmed (IO ANTF). The workshop was attended by DySP DAR Awantipora, all SDPOs, SHOs, I/C PPs and other investigating officers of Police District Awantipora.

The main objective of the workshop was to enhance investigative skills and to achieve higher conviction rates in ULAP and NDPS cases. The workshop was organized to refine the investigating skills of investigating officers and to update their knowledge with the latest techniques and standard operating procedures to be adopted during the investigation of cases registered under ULAP and NDPS Act.