Workshop on ULAP, NDPS Act held in Awantipora

Srinagar, Mar 31: Police in collaboration with the Prosecution Department and Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir (ANTF J&K) organised a one-day workshop on ULAP and NDPS Act at District Police Lines Awantipora.
The workshop was inaugurated by SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmed Zargar. The main speakers in this workshop were Khurshid Ahmad Sitari (Special Public Prosecutor), Khurshid Ahmad Shah (Assistant Public Prosecutor), Shashi Koul (Sr.PO PD Awantipora), Mushtaq Ahmed (IO ANTF) and Nissar Ahmed (IO ANTF). The workshop was attended by DySP DAR Awantipora, all SDPOs, SHOs, I/C PPs and other investigating officers of Police District Awantipora.
The main objective of the workshop was to enhance investigative skills and to achieve higher conviction rates in ULAP and NDPS cases. The workshop was organized to refine the investigating skills of investigating officers and to update their knowledge with the latest techniques and standard operating procedures to be adopted during the investigation of cases registered under ULAP and NDPS Act.
On this occasion, SSP Awantipora stressed to the officers that quality disposal of crime is more important than quantitative disposal. The investigating officers must be acquainted with the law and legal procedure involved in the investigation of a heinous crime. He also stressed upon investigating officers to reinvent themselves with the changing times and techniques.
Presentations were also given by officers of ANTF on various aspects of NDPS Act and related laws and procedures. The resource person of ANTF delivered a detailed briefing over NDPS Act, PITNDPS and Financial Investigations etc.
Later, SSP Awantipora presented mementos as a token of gratitude to guest speakers.