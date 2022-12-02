World AIDS Day observed at Aryans

On the occasion all faculty and students wore Red Ribbon and participated in various competitions including Rally, Nukkad Natak, Debate, Speech, Poster Presentation etc & were given appreciation certificates and medals. Nidhi Chopra, Principal, Aryans Institute of Nursing made the students take the oath for their participation in raising awareness about AIDS in society.

It is to be mentioned that World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year around the world. It is celebrated to show support for the people who are infected with HIV and to give tribute to AIDS patients. In 1988, World AIDS Day was established as the first international health day.