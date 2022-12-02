World AIDS Day observed at Aryans

Srinagar, Dec 2: With an aim to encourage everyone to eliminate the disparities and inequities that create barriers to Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) testing, prevention, and access to HIV care, Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh organised a seminar on World's AIDS Day on this year's theme "Rock the Ribbon".
Dr. Deepshikha, Community Health Officer, Kalomajra was the keynote speaker and addressed Aryans B.Sc. Nursing, GNM & ANM students. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over.
While interacting with the students, Dr. Deepshikha said that Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is one of the deadliest pandemics in history. Despite the virus only being discovered in 1984, it has claimed the lives of almost 35 million people. "Today, there are laws protecting those living with HIV, there have been scientific improvements in HIV therapy, and we know a lot more about the disease. Despite this, many individuals are diagnosed with HIV each year while many others living with the disease still experience stigma and prejudice," she said.
On the occasion all faculty and students wore Red Ribbon and participated in various competitions including Rally, Nukkad Natak, Debate, Speech, Poster Presentation etc & were given appreciation certificates and medals. Nidhi Chopra, Principal, Aryans Institute of Nursing made the students take the oath for their participation in raising awareness about AIDS in society.
It is to be mentioned that World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year around the world. It is celebrated to show support for the people who are infected with HIV and to give tribute to AIDS patients. In 1988, World AIDS Day was established as the first international health day.