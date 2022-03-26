World Bank team meets CS | Visits Oxygen plant, drainage projects

The team was led by Abhas Jha, Practice Manager, (Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Management) South Asia Region along with Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah,Chief Executive Officer,J&KERA, Deepak Singh, Lead Disaster Risk Management Specialist, World Bank and Hemang Karelia, Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist of World Bank met the Chief Secretary

According to a press note, during the meeting the World Bank team lauded the efforts made by the J&K Govt in bringing about a positive turn around in the implementation of the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery during the last two years.