World Blood Donor Day | Army organises blood donation camp

Srinagar, June 16: The Army organised a blood donation camp at Dudi, Machhal in collaboration with SDS, Kupwara on the occasion of “ World Blood Donor Day.”
A total of 55 people including army personnel and locals from the villages of Machhal and Dudi participated in the blood donation camp with great zeal and enthusiasm. The blood samples were collected by a team from SDS Kupwara who actively helped in the conduct of the camp.
The distribution of refreshments was carried out after blood donation. This selfless act will go a long way in helping the population of Kashmir and this was evident from the happy and proud faces of all the donors.