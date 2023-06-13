World Blood Donor Day | LG expresses gratitude to blood donors

Srinagar, June 13: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, in his message on World Blood Donor Day, expressed gratitude to the voluntary blood donors for their selfless service to humanity.
In a message, the Lt Governor said," We are truly grateful to the voluntary blood donors for their selfless service and saving precious lives. On this day, let us rededicate ourselves to help those needing blood and create awareness about safe blood, blood products, and the importance of regular donation."
“The slogan for World Blood Donor Day, this year, is - Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often. There is a need to create mass awareness and encourage more people, especially the youth to come forward and voluntarily donate blood to save lives,” the LG said.