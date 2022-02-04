World Cancer Day observed across Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar, Feb 4: The World Cancer Day 2022 was observed across Kashmir hospitals on Friday during which awareness programmes were held in the health care institutions.
A statement of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) issued here quoted Director Health, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather as saying that this year the theme of World Cancer Day was “closing the care gap” and appealed to people to focus on preventive measures.
“We have to make it sure that people of all regions, sections, sects get equitable and affordable treatment at all the places and the government is working on it,” he said.
Meanwhile, World Cancer Day 2022 was observed in all hospitals under the aegis of DHSK to spread awareness, education about the disease.