World Entrepreneurship Day | Entrepreneurship promotion Centre’s priority: CUK officials

A statement of CUK issued here said that the School of Business Studies (SBS), celebrated the ‘World Entrepreneurship Day’ by organising an event ‘Idea Pitching, Business Plan Competition and Expert Panel Discussion’ wherein the students interacted with the owners of successful business ventures of Kashmir.

Dean SBS Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, Head Department of Management Studies, Prof Abdul Gani, Head Department of Commerce, Mehrajuddin Shah, CEO, FastBeetle, Sheikh Samiullah, founder, e-fruit mandi, Ubair Shah, Coordinator Department of Tourism Studies, AshaqHussainNajar, faculty members, and students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka said the promotion of entrepreneurship has been a priority for the Government of India.