World Entrepreneurship Day | Entrepreneurship promotion Centre’s priority: CUK officials

Ganderbal, Aug 21: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) officials Monday said that the entrepreneurship promotion was the Centre's priority.
A statement of CUK issued here said that the School of Business Studies (SBS), celebrated the ‘World Entrepreneurship Day’ by organising an event ‘Idea Pitching, Business Plan Competition and Expert Panel Discussion’ wherein the students interacted with the owners of successful business ventures of Kashmir.
Dean SBS Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, Head Department of Management Studies, Prof Abdul Gani, Head Department of Commerce, Mehrajuddin Shah, CEO, FastBeetle, Sheikh Samiullah, founder, e-fruit mandi, Ubair Shah, Coordinator Department of Tourism Studies, AshaqHussainNajar, faculty members, and students were present on the occasion.
Addressing the participants, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka said the promotion of entrepreneurship has been a priority for the Government of India.
“The Centre has launched Startup India, Atal Innovation Mission, Make in India, Skill Development Programmes and other allied schemed to create an ecosystem that supports startups and entrepreneurs,” he said.
Nikka said that these initiatives collectively aim to create a conducive environment for entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and drive the economic growth in India.
He said the objective of organising such programmes is to sensitise the students about the challenges and difficulties faced by the successful business venture owners and the ways and means to tackle them.
Prof Abdul Gani said that the day was to celebrate those who had achieved success in their business ventures through persistent hard work, dedication, and commitment.
“These successful individuals not only change their lives, but also become a role model for others who intend to take up entrepreneurship as their career,” Prof Gani said.
He said that the primary objective of organising such events is to inculcate entrepreneurial temper among the students and orient their mind to take up the challenges associated with the start-ups.
Prof Gani said that the day emphasises the importance of creativity, resilience and determination in the entrepreneurial journey.
Mehrajuddin Shah said that the university was continuously organising such programmes to promote entrepreneurship among the students, as the Jammu and Kashmir, is at lowest, vis-à-vis the entrepreneurship culture.
He said that there were certain bottlenecks in establishing the business ventures in the valley, but the students have to convert the challenges into the opportunities in order to carve out a niche for themselves and contribute towards the job creation.
Both Sheikh Samiullah and Ubair Shah shared their personal experiences about their ventures and asked the students to take up entrepreneurship with a passion and zeal.
They asked the students not to get cowed down by the failures and work with utmost dedication to realize their dreams.
Coordinator Department of Tourism Studies, AshaqHussainNajar conducted the programme while Assistant Prof DTS, AbidSuhail proposed the vote of thanks.
In the business plan competition, Zeenat bagged the first prize and Sajid and Bushra bagged the second prize.