World Environment Day | Army organises campaign to clean Dal Lake

Srinagar, June 5: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Army along with district administration, organised the "Clean Dal Campaign."
Dal Lake, Srinagar is a major tourist spot of Kashmir that attracts lakhs of tourists from around the world. However tourism has also affected its ecological system due to increased pollution leading to the growth of weed.
The Army carried out a cleanliness drive displaying its commitment to adoption and steering of good practices in environmental conservation.
Employees from Lake Conservation and Management Authority of Smart City, Srinagar also joined hands with the Indian Army in the campaign.