World Environment Day | Awareness functions, plantation, cleanliness drives held across Kashmir

Srinagar: To raise awareness about environment and ecology among the masses, various functions were held across Kashmir on the eve of 'World Environment Day' on Sunday.
Every year, this day is observed as the day dedicated to educating masses about the environment, planting trees and clean surroundings besides raising awareness on environmental issues.
This year the theme for the 'World Environment Day' was ‘Only One Earth’.
At Ganderbal: The World Environment Day was today celebrated with great enthusiasm across the district and witnessed various activities including rallies, plantation and sanitation drives, painting competitions besides seminars.
At Baramulla, To mark the celebration of World Environment Day, Department of Tourism Kashmir in collaboration with Social Forestry Department and Department of School Education today organised an array of activities at the historical Eco Park, Baramulla in which stakeholders from different walks of life participated with zeal and fervour.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar presided over the function whereas functionaries of several departments including Tourism, Forest and Education marked their presence.
At Anantnag, the World Environment Day was celebrated as per the directions of the District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner) under SVEEP programme at BHSS and GHSS Bijbehara.
At Kulgam, the main function to celebrate ‘World Environment Day’ was held at Mini Secretariat, here and was organized by District Election Office Kulgam in collaboration with RDD and Forest Department.
The programme was presided over by District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Mohd Afzal Parrey and Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.
At Kupwara, On the eve of World Environment Day, District Administration Kupwara in collaboration with Lolab Bangus Drangyari Development Authority (LBDDA), Social Forestry, Education, MCs and other departments today organized various functions at different places of the district including at Kupwara, Handwara, Lolab and Kalaroos.
The main function was held at Town Hall Kupwara which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir.