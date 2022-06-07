World Environment Day celebrated

Srinagar: The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Kangan celebrated the World Environment Day 2022 at the Institute premises.
The programme started with an awareness speech delivered by Er. Mohsin Ali, Superintendent ITI Kangan who briefed the participants including the students, faculty members and officials of the Institute about the importance of celebrating this day.
He discussed the theme of this year i.e. “Only One Earth” which focussed on living sustainably in harmony with nature. The highlight of the programme was the Road Show which started from ITI Kangan to SDM Office Kangan.
The participants carried placards and banners displaying slogans related to conservation of our natural environment.
This was followed by cleanliness drive along the banks of River Sindh in Margund , Kangan area. The garbage and waste etc. was collected and disposed off in an environment friendly manner.