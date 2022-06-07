World Environment Day celebrated

He discussed the theme of this year i.e. “Only One Earth” which focussed on living sustainably in harmony with nature. The highlight of the programme was the Road Show which started from ITI Kangan to SDM Office Kangan.

The participants carried placards and banners displaying slogans related to conservation of our natural environment.

This was followed by cleanliness drive along the banks of River Sindh in Margund , Kangan area. The garbage and waste etc. was collected and disposed off in an environment friendly manner.