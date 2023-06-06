World Environment Week celebrations commence at SP College

Prof. (Dr.) Ghulam Jeelani Qurashi, Principal of SP College inaugurated the weeklong programme and highlighted the issues related to plastic pollution. Addressing the student community, he called for a responsible role in spreading the awareness about effects of plastic pollution among the common masses.

The highlight of the day was the invited talk by Dr. Khalid Muzamil Gani, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Srinagar in which he addressed about the statistics of the generation of Plastic production, and its effects and gave an extensive research solution to the problem.