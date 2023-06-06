World Environment Week celebrations commence at SP College

Srinagar, June 6: The celebration of World Environment Week on the theme ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’ being organised by PG Department of Environmental Science commenced at SP College, Srinagar.
Prof. (Dr.) Ghulam Jeelani Qurashi, Principal of SP College inaugurated the weeklong programme and highlighted the issues related to plastic pollution. Addressing the student community, he called for a responsible role in spreading the awareness about effects of plastic pollution among the common masses.
The highlight of the day was the invited talk by Dr. Khalid Muzamil Gani, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Srinagar in which he addressed about the statistics of the generation of Plastic production, and its effects and gave an extensive research solution to the problem.
The programme Coordinator, Prof. Shahid Ahmad Wani spoke about the major plastic pollution problems that the globe is facing today and gave a detailed overview of possible solutions.
Dr. Gowhar Hamid Dar, organizing secretary of the programme highlighted this year’s theme on World Environment Day and gave a detailed perspective of global technological initiatives available to combat plastic Pollution menace. He gave a brief insight of the week-long programme scheduled to be carried out.
The event also included several interactive sessions, where students were encouraged to actively participate by presenting their meaningful thoughts, through oral presentations on the theme 'solutions to plastic pollution.' Efforts were made to encourage students to make small changes in their lives such as using eco-friendly products, reducing plastic waste, and conserving energy. The presentations were evaluated by a panel of expert judges comprising Prof. Roohi Jan, Dr. Qazi Ashiq Hussain and Dr. Syed Javaid Ahmad Andrabi.