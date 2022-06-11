World Fish Migration Day celebrated

Srinagar: The faculty of Fisheries, SKUAST-Kashmir celebrated World Fish Migration Day in collaboration with World Fish Migration Foundation (WFMF), Netherlands and Directorate of Tourism Kashmir.
As part of the celebrations, students of undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral degree programmes were taken to Upper Sindh Hydel Project-II, Kangan to understand the deleterious effects that unplanned construction activity along streams have on fish population.
An Intra-faculty painting competition themed “Dams and Fish Migrations” was also held in which more than 20 students of the faculty participated.
The valedictory function was presided over by Prof. (Dr.) Sarfaraz A. Wani, Director Research, SKUAST-Kashmir who threw light on the importance of migration in fish and the need to restore their unhindered movement across rivers and streams.
Dr Ahsanul Haq Chishti, Deputy Director Tourism, who attended the event as special guest appreciated the efforts of the faculty in conducting the programme.