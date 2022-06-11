World Fish Migration Day celebrated

Srinagar: The faculty of Fisheries, SKUAST-Kashmir celebrated World Fish Migration Day in collaboration with World Fish Migration Foundation (WFMF), Netherlands and Directorate of Tourism Kashmir.

As part of the celebrations, students of undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral degree programmes were taken to Upper Sindh Hydel Project-II, Kangan to understand the deleterious effects that unplanned construction activity along streams have on fish population.

An Intra-faculty painting competition themed “Dams and Fish Migrations” was also held in which more than 20 students of the faculty participated.