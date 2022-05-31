World No Tobacco Day| Educational institutes hold awareness programme

HKM Govt Degree College Bandipora holds awareness programme

Srinagar: Hassan Khoyihami Memorial Govt Degree College Bandipora in collaboration with District administration Bandipora and District Legal Services Authority Bandipora conducted an awareness program to mark the occasion of “World Anti-Tobacco Day”.

The main aim of the program was to raise the awareness among students about the health risks caused by the use of tobacco and its impact on environment. The program was attended by faculty, staff, and officials from District Administration Bandipora and District Legal Services Authority Bandipora, NSS Volunteers and students.

Dr Mohmad Amin Malik, Principal of the college, Fariqa Nazir Sub Judge/secretary Legal service Authority Bandipora , Dr. Nabeel Ishtyaq Mir, District Hospital Bandipora, Dr Ghulam Hassan, Assistant Professor Biochemistry of the College, Junaid Gayas (Counsellor), Dr Umair, Medical Officer spoke on the occasion.

Secretary/Sub-Judge, Fariqa Nazir spoke about the value of life and emphasised on the need to take care of one’s life. She said that students need to be sensitized about the harmful effects of tobacco use.

She briefed the audience about the individual cases related to tobacco and drug addiction “in our society” and said that one of the major reasons to conduct this program was to engage with the students of the college so that message will go to a broader section of the society.

Dr. Nabeel Ishtiaq Mir gave an overview of the Anti-tobacco day and its effects on human beings and the environment.