World Planting Day | DC Pulwama holds plantation drive

On the occasion, the DC planted trees within the premises of the District Hospital Pulwama and kick-started the plantation drive in presence of District Floriculture Officer Pulwama.

Speaking at the occasion, the DC said that the aim of celebrating World Planting Day is to generate awareness among the people for the importance of planting trees. He emphasized the role of trees in protection of the environment and human survival and urged upon all stakeholders including the general public to plant more and more trees in this plantation season.