World Planting Day | DC Pulwama holds plantation drive

Pulwama, Mar 21: In connection with the celebration of World Planting Day, a plantation drive was today organised by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary, here.
On the occasion, the DC planted trees within the premises of the District Hospital Pulwama and kick-started the plantation drive in presence of District Floriculture Officer Pulwama.
Speaking at the occasion, the DC said that the aim of celebrating World Planting Day is to generate awareness among the people for the importance of planting trees. He emphasized the role of trees in protection of the environment and human survival and urged upon all stakeholders including the general public to plant more and more trees in this plantation season.
The DC said that the campaign has been started with the purpose to increase the green cover in the district and in coming days more such plantation drives will be initiated in other panchayats of the District.This day is dedicated to planting whatever you possibly can, from trees, flowers to vegetables, but also spreading awareness of the importance of plants, DC added.
Choudhary said that Plants and trees provide food for all terrestrial organisms, supply oxygen, control soil erosion, and are used to make medicines. He also directed the concerned officers for involvement of Youth Clubs in plantation drive.
On the occasion, trees were planted on the road dividers among the main routes of the district.
The DC said that planting trees on the road dividers will add to the green cover, besides purifying the environment, absorbing the dust and making the roads greener and cleaner in the district. He added that there is a need to plant more and more trees alongside the main roads of the district to make it greener.
Other officers including DFO also spoke and gave awareness to the people about the importance of World Planting Day.
Chairman MC Pulwama, ACP Pulwama, DySP HQ Pulwama, ACD Pulwama and other officers and officials accompanied the DC on the occasion.