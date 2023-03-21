World Poetry Day | Cultural Unit Kashmir of DIPR organises Mushaira

Rashid Shaheen in his presidential address said that the mesmerizing and magical scenery of Wadi e Lolab inspires to write. He further said that the youth of Lolab are full of talent who need exposure. He thanked Cultural Unit Kashmir, DIPR for promoting art and culture by organising various cultural events.

Chairman, Anjuman-e-Adab wa Saqafat Lolab, Ghulam Nabi Shakir in his address said that Poetic expressions allow us to promote and spread teachings from different languages. The approach is to preserve endangered languages and make more people aware of treasured forms of cultural and linguistic poetic expressions. Earlier, AECO Cultural Unit Kashmir, Syed Shakeel in his inaugural address said that poetry is a form of art and literature that brings out a beautiful amalgamation of culture, history, and study. World Poetry Day is celebrated every year on March 21 in order to honour the poets to continue to instill the tradition in newer generations he added.