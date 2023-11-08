World Radiography Day observed at Aryans

Srinagar, Nov 8: To acknowledge the profound impact of radiography on modern medicine, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh celebrated World Radiography Day on this year theme “Celebrating Patient Safety.” Aryans students of B. Sc. Radiology, Cardiac Care, Anesthesia, Medical Lab Sciences, and Nursing participated in face painting and poster presentation activities.

This year’s theme underscored the vital responsibility of healthcare professionals in upholding the efficiency of healthcare systems and safeguarding the health and safety of patients.

The World Radiography Day is observed each year on November 8 to commemorate the discovery of x-radiation by Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen in 1895. On the occasion, among others Aryans Nursing faculty Bazila, Nazira, Asma, Diksha, Abrar, Muzmail, Shoaib, Amisha were present.