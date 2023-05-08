World Red Cross Day | Farooq Abdullah tells youth to volunteer for service

Srinagar, May 8: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday asserted that the contribution of the Red Cross movement cannot be underestimated.
The party President in his message on Red Cross Day said it was a privilege for him to have his mother Madar-e-Maharban Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah as the state head of J&K Red Cross society from 1947 to 1957.
"She used the platform of the Red Cross to help the people across the state. She organised peace committees in Srinagar in 1946 and established the state branch of Indian Red Cross Society in 1948-49 and was its first president.”
"She worked for the welfare of the children and the women, established J&K Mahaz- e- Behboodi e Khwateen, MiskeenBagh in November 1975," he said.
While laying emphasis on the involvement of youth in Red Cross programs and extending services to people, Dr Farooq said, "The youth of today should voluntarily come out for such service whenever they get a chance."