World Red Cross Day | Farooq Abdullah tells youth to volunteer for service

The party President in his message on Red Cross Day said it was a privilege for him to have his mother Madar-e-Maharban Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah as the state head of J&K Red Cross society from 1947 to 1957.

"She used the platform of the Red Cross to help the people across the state. She organised peace committees in Srinagar in 1946 and established the state branch of Indian Red Cross Society in 1948-49 and was its first president.”