World Senior Citizen’s Day celebrated at Senior Citizen Home in Ganderbal

A statement issued here said that the Senior Citizen Home in Ganderbal celebrated the World Senior Citizen’s Day in a collaborative effort with the district administration, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ganderbal, and She Hope Society for Women Entrepreneurs through ‘Ahat-e-WaqarGanderbal’.

The statement said that the event demonstrated the commitment of various organisations and the district administration to support and honour senior citizens.

It said that the event not only raised awareness about senior citizens’ rights but also provided them with essential healthcare services and guidance for a healthier and more active life.