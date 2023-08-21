World Senior Citizen’s Day celebrated at Senior Citizen Home in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Aug 21: The ‘World Senior Citizen’s Day’ was celebrated at Senior Citizen Home, WayilGanderbal on Monday.
A statement issued here said that the Senior Citizen Home in Ganderbal celebrated the World Senior Citizen’s Day in a collaborative effort with the district administration, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ganderbal, and She Hope Society for Women Entrepreneurs through ‘Ahat-e-WaqarGanderbal’.
The statement said that the event demonstrated the commitment of various organisations and the district administration to support and honour senior citizens.
It said that the event not only raised awareness about senior citizens’ rights but also provided them with essential healthcare services and guidance for a healthier and more active life.
The statement said that such collaborative initiatives play a crucial role in ensuring the wellbeing and dignity of senior citizens.
It said that this significant event was aimed at honouring and supporting senior citizens while raising awareness about their rights and wellbeing.
The statement said that the Incharge of the Senior Citizen Home in Ganderbal delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007.
It said that this informative session helped the senior citizens and their families to understand their rights and the legal framework in place to protect and support them.
The statement said that the Senior Citizen Home staff highlighted the various services provided at the facility, including healthcare, companionship, and recreational activities.
It said that this overview aimed to familiarise the attendees with the available support systems.
The statement said that the event emphasised the importance of World Senior Citizen’s Day in recognising the contributions and needs of senior citizens in the community.
It said that this served as a reminder of the respect and care they deserve.
The statement said that the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ganderbalorganised an ophthalmology camp exclusively for senior citizens, offering essential eye care services.
This initiative addressed the vision-related concerns of the elderly attendees, ensuring their eye health.
The statement said that She Hope Society for Women Entrepreneurs conducted an informative session on the benefits of physiotherapy and exercise for senior citizens.
They demonstrated simple exercises that could enhance the well being and mobility of the elderly.
The statement said that the collaboration between the Senior Citizen Home, the district administration, DLSA Ganderbal, CMO Ganderbal, and She Hope Society for Women Entrepreneurs created a meaningful event that focused on the well being and awareness of senior citizens.
It said that this collaborative approach allowed for a comprehensive programme that addressed legal, medical, and wellness aspects.
The statement said that senior citizens and their families gained valuable insights into their rights, available services, and the significance of World Senior Citizens’ Day.
It said that the ophthalmology camp provided essential healthcare services while the physiotherapy and exercise awareness session promoted a healthy and active lifestyle.