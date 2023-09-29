World Tourism Day celebrated in Pahalgam

Speaking on the occasion, Dean School of Business Studies, Prof. Fayaz Ahmed Nika, emphasised the need to protect the eco-fragile environment of Pahalgam by laying more thrust on sustainable tourism practices-STP’s in order to keep something for the posterity.

He insisted the Govt agencies and other tourism stakeholders unite together to make Pahalgam a plastic and pollution free destination. He talked about the role of universities in implementing NEP-2020 in order to meet the skill gap in the tourism and hospitality industry through intensive vocationalisation of the academic programmes offered by the university to meet the market demand.