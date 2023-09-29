World Tourism Day celebrated in Pahalgam

Pahalgam, Sep 29: The Department of Tourism Studies (DTS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with the Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) and Himalayan Welfare Organization (HWO) Pahalgam, celebrated World Tourism Day on the theme “Tourism and Green Investment” at Pahalgam club.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean School of Business Studies, Prof. Fayaz Ahmed Nika, emphasised the need to protect the eco-fragile environment of Pahalgam by laying more thrust on sustainable tourism practices-STP’s in order to keep something for the posterity.
He insisted the Govt agencies and other tourism stakeholders unite together to make Pahalgam a plastic and pollution free destination. He talked about the role of universities in implementing NEP-2020 in order to meet the skill gap in the tourism and hospitality industry through intensive vocationalisation of the academic programmes offered by the university to meet the market demand.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Executive Officer-PDA, Tariq Hussain, highlighted the role and initiates taken by the Authority in the preservation of Pahalgam. “PDA is taking every effort in maintaining the carrying capacity and supply-demand of the destination,” he said. He impressed upon the different tourism stakeholders in making the Pahalgam as the top most tourism destination of the country.
ADT-Pahalgam, Bilal Ahmed called for community participation and industry-academia interface in meeting the goals of sustainability. Mushtaq Ahmed Pahalgami, President-WHO, highlighted the initiatives taken by HWO in terms of planting saplings, training programmes for stakeholders and upliftment of the unorganized tourism sector like ponywalas.
Coordinator, DTS, Dr. Ashaq Hussain Najar, highlighted the role of academia in sensitizing the tourism stakeholders about the eco-friendly practices that are needed to put in place in hotels of Pahalgam and briefed about the need of ‘green investments’ in tourism and hospitality industry. Sr. Asst Prof. Dr. Ramjit highlighted the five P’s of sustainability on which the 17-SDGs are based. Sr. Asst Prof. Dr Faizan Ashraf Mir highlighted various initiatives that have been implemented across the globe to achieve the goals of sustainability.
During the seminar, doctoral fellows namely Imaad and Iqra Sajad Khan, delivered their presentations on the theme “Tourism and Green Investment.”
Sr. Asst Prof. Dr. Shahnaz Akhter moderated the event, while Asst Prof. Dr. Abid Suhail Nika proposed the vote of thanks.