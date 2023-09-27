World Tourism Day | DTTM CUJ organises travelism 2023

This two day extravaganza, held to commemorate celebration of World Tourism Day, brought together participants from different departments of the university to revel in the cultural richness and unity in diversity that defines Bharat.

Commissioner Secretary, Cooperative, Yasha Mudgal, who was the chief guest at the gala event, enlightened the attendees with her insightful inputs about the tourism resources available in the union territory of J&K. She emphasized the significance of Cooperatives in overall growth and development of the national economy. She also focused on the role of innovations and research in establishing successful tourism ventures. She further requested university administration to send students to other states to get first hand exposure. She also gave some inputs for promoting indigenous tourism products. She emphasised on keeping global vision while formulating policies of the university. She also highlighted the benefits of Adventure Tourism and Rural Tourism.