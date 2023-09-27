World Tourism Day | Sonamarg Development Authority, various government deptts organise different activities

On the occasion of “World Tourism Day “ Sonamarg Development Authority along with tourism department, police, forest department, education department and different stakeholders of tourism including hoteliers, Beopar mandal and different tour operators celebrated the event.

On the occasion CEO SDA, Tourist Officer Sonamarg, various stakeholders and students from Government Middle School Sonamarg gave their insights on the theme, the gist of which was sustainable tourism and eco-friendly practices and to keep the tourist areas neat and clean. A painting competition of the students was also held in the open greens of golden meadow. On the sidelines a discussion regarding various issues and winter preparedness was held with tourism stakeholders who showed their willingness to be a part of every intervention of tourism department for the promotion of Sonamarg. Besides a sanitation drive was also carried in Thajwas area and on the banks of river Sindh. CEO SDA, and other officers and employees participated in this cleanliness drive. Besides, students and locals also participated in the drive.