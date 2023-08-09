World Tribal Day | Programme on legal framework concerning tribals held

Ganderbal, Aug 9: The District Legal Services Authority, (DLSA) Ganderbal today observed “World Tribal Day” at Panchayat Ghar Chattergul “A”, Ganderbal, under the auspices of J&K Legal Services Authority and as per the calendar of activities for the month of August.
The programme was held under the supervision of Chairman DLSA Ganderbal, Ritesh Kumar Dubey and under the guidance of Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ganderbal/Incharge Secretary DLSA Ganderbal.
The main objective of this initiative was to create awareness about the richness and importance of tribal cultures, their customs, traditions, and their contribution to society. Through this programme, DLSA aims to promote social inclusion, cultural understanding, and respect for tribal communities across the world.
Asif Mustafa, Advocate (Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsel) shared his valuable insights during the programme emphasizing on the legal frameworks, policies, and historical precedents concerning tribal communities.
On the occasion, the importance of ensuring justice and equity for indigenous populations, empowering them to preserve their cultural heritage in a rapidly evolving world, was highlighted by the speaker.
The programme served as an extraordinary opportunity for the locals to interact and exchange cultural insights, highlighting the importance of preserving and valuing tribal traditions and customs.