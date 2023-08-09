World Tribal Day | Programme on legal framework concerning tribals held

Ganderbal, Aug 9: The District Legal Services Authority, (DLSA) Ganderbal today observed “World Tribal Day” at Panchayat Ghar Chattergul “A”, Ganderbal, under the auspices of J&K Legal Services Authority and as per the calendar of activities for the month of August.

The programme was held under the supervision of Chairman DLSA Ganderbal, Ritesh Kumar Dubey and under the guidance of Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ganderbal/Incharge Secretary DLSA Ganderbal.