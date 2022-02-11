‘World Unani Day’ celebrated across Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 11: On the ‘World Unani Day’ celebrated every year on February 11, a day-long programme was Friday organised across various districts in Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Hakim Ajmal Khan, an eminent Indian Unani physician.
The main objective of the day is to spread awareness among masses about healthcare delivery by the Unani system of medicine worldwide through its preventive and curative philosophy.
At Kupwara, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din stressed the need for further elevation and expansion of Unani and Ayush treatment in district Kupwara so that more and more people could get treatment facilities.
At Kulgam, a day-long seminar-cum-awareness programme was organised at Rest House here to celebrate ‘World Unani Day’ with a theme, the ‘Unani Medicine for Good Health and Well Being’ by AYUSH Department Kulgam.
The programme was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat who stressed the concerned to raise awareness among masses about the Unani system of medicine.
At Bandipora, Indian System of Medicine (AYUSH), Bandipora organised a seminar to celebrate 6th World Unani Day at Mini Secretariat Bandipora.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Owais Ahmad on the occasion highlighted the popularity, importance and effectiveness of alternative medicines especially Unani medicine.
At Ganderbal, the Ayush Department organised a function to celebrate the 6th ‘World Unani Day’ at Bamloora here.
The function was inaugurated by District Nodal Officer Ayush Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Payer and he highlighted the incredible contribution of Hakeem Ajmal Khan in the field of Unani medicine.
At Shopian, the programme was inaugurated by Ishrit Ahmad Hakeem, District Nodal Officer Ayush Unit, DH Shopian at District Employment and Counselling Centre here.
Ishrit in his address gave the historical background of the Unani system of medicine and added that it has a long and impressive record in India.