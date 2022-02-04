‘World Wetland Day’ event held at Hygam

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Region, Rashid Yahya Naqash, was the chief guest while the aim of the function was to focus on the international theme 'Wetland, Action for people and Nature' and to highlight the importance of actions, to ensure conservation and sustainable use of wetlands in Kashmir. A signature campaign on the Wall of Pledge to save and protect Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve was inaugurated by the chief guest by signing on the wall. The wall of pledge was also signed by Ifshan Deewan, Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division Kashmir.