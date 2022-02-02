WORLD WETLANDS DAY | Celebrations held at Wular Lake

Bandipora, Feb 2:Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA), Kashmir celebrated the World Wetlands Day at Wular Lake on Wednesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the theme of this year’s World Wetlands Day has been prescribed ‘Wetlands Action for People and Nature’ by the United Nations Environment Programme.
On the occasion events like boat races and children rallies were organised in which a large number of local people participated.
Officials of WUCMA said that online video and photography competitions were also held to commemorate the event and importance of conservation of wetlands was highlighted and emphasised upon.
Meanwhile, on this day various departments responsible for management of wetlands organised events to highlight the importance of wetlands so that wetlands were conserved.