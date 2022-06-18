Wreath laying cremony held in Lethpora to pay homage to slain police sub-inspector

Srinagar June 18: The wreath laying ceremony of police sub-inspector Farooq Ahmad shot dead yesterday in Samboora Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district was held at Lethpora on Saturday.
As per a police spokesman, ADGP Armed SJM Gillani led officers in paying homage to the slain officer whose body was found in paddy fields near his house in Samboora.
"Wreath laying ceremony of the martyr SI was held at Lethpora. ADGP Armed Sh SJM Gillani led officers and Jawans,family members of the martyr in paying homage to the martyr, " the police spokesman said.