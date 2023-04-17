Wular Lake flooding kills 70 sheep in Bandipora

According to the locals and the shepherd overseeing the herd, sudden floods after morning rains in Wular Lake washed up the sheep, killing the majority of them in Lankreshipora village. Around 150 sheep were washed up in the flooding that hit Monday morning at around 7:30 am, according to the locals. Officials said 57 sheep were confirmed dead so far, and more remain missing.

The sheep were on a dry patch of land near the Wular banks when the incident happened, according to local witnesses. Ghulam Qadir, the shepherd, told reporters that sudden floods that occurred in the lake were deadly and that his 20-year-old son and his cousin had managed to survive by climbing trees. Qadir said they had been there for three days. Qadir also owned some share of the sheep.

"All the newborn and weak sheep have perished, around 150 in total are missing, among which 70 have been found dead," Qadir said, adding that locals with the help of a boat were able to rescue his son and his nephew.