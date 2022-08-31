Wular lake to have non-motorable walkway: Govt

"Odisha's Chilika Lake is famous for tourism all over the world but the Wular lake is more beautiful than that in terms of biodiversity and other natural varieties," he said, adding that the Wular has the potential to change socio-economic condition of the people.

Pole said on an average 8 lakh tourists visited Kashmir every year including Yatris till 2019. He said the valley witnessed unprecedented inflow of tourists after December 2019 and on an average 1.5 lac tourists visit JK, while about twenty lac tourists visited this year so far.