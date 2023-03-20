WWD-2023: KU organises workshop on Water and Sanitation

Srinagar, Mar 20: In the run-up to World Water Day which is celebrated on March 22, the University of Kashmir on Monday organised a workshop on ‘Accelerating Change to Solve Water and Sanitation Crisis’.
The day-long event was organised by the Department of Environmental Sciences and focused on “Inland Waters of Kashmir Himalaya: Status, Problems and Solutions”.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof F A Masoodi chaired the inaugural session of the workshop and highlighted the importance of collaborative effort of academic and research institutions to address issues concerning water and sanitation.
He said the Department of Environmental Sciences has a larger role to play in addressing emerging issues and challenges related to water and sanitation.
Dean, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Prof Shamim A Shah, also addressed the gathering and shared his views on the workshop theme.
Head, Department of Environmental Sciences Prof Fayaz Ahmad spoke about the objectives of the workshop and spelt out the achievements of the department in academic and research arenas.
Workshop Coordinator Dr Sami-ullah Bhat highlighted the importance of World Water Day. Two panel discussions were held to cover broad themes related to Groundwater, Springs, Floods, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Lakes, Wetlands, Rivers, Streams, Glaciers, Hydrology, Fisheries and Ecosystem.
The panel discussions were chaired/co-chaired by Prof M S Bhat, Department Geography and Disaster Management KU, Prof Ghulam Jeelani, Department of Earth Sciences KU, Prof Zafar A. Reshi, Dean School of Biological Sciences KU, and Mr Ajaz Rasool, Formerly Superintendent Engineer, LCMA. Prof Showkat Ara from SKUAST-K was among the panelists.
Additionally, the panel discussions featured deliberations on global water supply, status of water resources in Kashmir Valley, pollution, climate change, science-policy interface and potential solutions to related issues and concerns.
Dean Research KU Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo delivered the concluding remarks while Dr Sami-Ullah Bhat presented a brief report of the proceedings. Dr Arshid Jehangir delivered the vote of thanks.