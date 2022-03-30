XEN Pahalgam Dev Authority arrested while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe: ACB

The contractor had completed the construction work of R.C.C footpath foundation and boundary wall work of Amarnath Yatra track from Chandanwari to Pissotop in km 01 to 03 in PDA.

Upon receiving the instant complaint, prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out, the ACB said adding a case FIR No. 04/2022 was registered at police station ACB Anantnag and investigation taken up.