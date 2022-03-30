XEN Pahalgam Dev Authority arrested while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe: ACB
Srinagar, Mar 30: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested Executive Engineer, Pahalgam Development Authority Anantnag, for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 in lieu of passing a bill of pending payments.
As per an ACB spokesman, the complainant, a contractor, alleged that the accused Muzzaffer Ahmed Dada, Executive Engineer, Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA), Anantnag was demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 him for passing bill for balance payment Rs 8,044,72 for the construction work.
The contractor had completed the construction work of R.C.C footpath foundation and boundary wall work of Amarnath Yatra track from Chandanwari to Pissotop in km 01 to 03 in PDA.
Upon receiving the instant complaint, prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out, the ACB said adding a case FIR No. 04/2022 was registered at police station ACB Anantnag and investigation taken up.
“During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team caught Muzzaffer Ahmad Dada, Executive Engineer red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from complainant,” ACB said, adding he was arrested on the spot while the bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Further investigations are going on.