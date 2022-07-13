Yakjut: A go-to philanthropic group catering to women's needs in Kashmir

“There were globally based groups helping their particular communities which inspired me to come up with something similar for the women of my homeland, who, fearing societal stereotypes, groan inwardly” Hanaz told Greater Kashmir.

On the first day she sent a message saying that the women can share their issues anonymously and to her surprise, the group gained 500 members within days.

Soon, a constant stream of messages related to domestic violence, abusive relationships, and mental trauma started to pour in, signifying the obscurity of women’s condition in the Valley, said Hanaz.