Yasin Malik seeks physical appearance in court

Jammu: Chief of banned JKLF Yasin Malik on Wednesday requested a special court here for physical appearance in a case related to the kidnapping of former chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed’s daughter Rubaiya, failing which he would sit on an indefinite hunger strike, officials said.

They said that Malik, who is undergoing a life sentence in a terror-funding case, appeared before the court through video conference.

Malik said he has written to the government for a physical appearance before the court.