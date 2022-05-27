Yasin Malik won’t be given any work in Tihar, will be alone in his cell

New Delhi: Kashmiri Separatist leader Yasin Malik will now spend the rest of his life, all alone, ‘separated’ from the rest of the world at Jail No. 7 of the Tihar Prison.

Malik, 56, was sentenced to life on Wednesday by a special NIA court in Delhi.

During the previous hearing, Malik told the Court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him. He may not even challenge the sentencing in higher courts as he has himself pleaded guilty which means by all means, Malik will spend the rest of his life in Jail.